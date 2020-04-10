Historic Sites Emergency Grant Funds applications are now open

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has created a Historic Sites Emergency Grant Fund to help historic sites in the Shenandoah Valley that are or will be suffering financially due to COVID-19.

In order to qualify for the grant, sites must be able to show loss or expected loss due to reduced visitation and revenue.

Grant requests can range from $100 to $2,500. Applications are being accepted between April 16 and May 1, 2020, by 5 p.m.

Mailed applications must be received by the SVBF no later than May 1, 2020: not just mailed/postmarked.

Applications can be submitted by emailing a completed and signed PDF version of the application to info@svbf.net before 5 p.m. on May 1, 2020.

You can also mail a completed printed application to SVBF, P.O. Box 897, New Market, VA .

Grants can cover loss or expected loss from March 1 to June 30, 2020, and they should be for a specific time period that can be compared to actual revenue from 2019.

For example, if a site is experiencing loss between April and June 2020, they must show revenue for between April and June 2019.

Lost revenue can be from admissions, gift shop revenue, registrations, or other clearly demonstrable sources. Applicants must explain how they are experiencing loss.

Awarding of funding is based upon information contained in the application. and may or may not be what was requested. Funds may be limited and are dependent upon funds raised by SVBF. Submitted applications are not guaranteed funding, and all award decisions are final.

Historic Sites or organizations who run historic sites in the following localities are eligible to apply:

- Frederick County, Virginia

- City of Winchester, Virginia

- Clarke County, Virginia

- Shenandoah County, Virginia

- Warren County, Virginia

- Page County, Virginia

- Rockingham County, Virginia

- City of Harrisonburg, Virginia

- Augusta County, Virginia

- City of Staunton, Virginia

- City of Waynesboro, Virginia

- Highland County, Virginia

- Jefferson County, West Virginia

- Berkeley County, West Virginia

The funds for the Historic Sites Emergency Grant Funds are being provided by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation through the generous donations of SVBF members and supporters. These are private funds and do not include state and federal monies.

Anyone with questions about the application can email info@svbf.net or call 540-740-4545.