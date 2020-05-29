Historic planes to 'salute our heroes' in the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday

To honor frontline COVID-19 workers, a local aviation company will be flying over much of the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday with two historic planes.

Starting at approximately 12:15 p.m., Dynamic Aviation will be starting their “Salute to Our Heroes Flyover."

Two of the aircraft they've restored, a 1943 Douglas C-47 and a 1959 Beech 18, will take off from Bridgewater and then conduct a 60-minute formation flight around the valley.

The C-47 was a World War II plane designed to hold more than a dozen paratroopers that, over recent decades, has been painstakingly brought back to prime condition by Dynamic Aviation and is now featured at events across the country.

They'll start from Bridgewater and head south to Staunton, southeast from there to Fishersville and Waynesboro, and then loop back north to fly over Grottoes and Elkton, then west to McGaheysville and Harrisonburg, north to Broadway, and then loop back south through Dayton to return to fly over Bridgewater.

According to their flight pattern, they expect to be over Staunton at 12:25 p.m., over Waynesboro at 12:40, Elkton at 12:55, Harrisonburg at 1:15, Broadway at 1:20, and back to Bridgewater at 1:40.

You can see the flight pattern in the graphic below, which you can click to view in a larger form.

"Dynamic Aviation is honored to be able to salute all of our heroes including healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel who are working the frontline fight against COVID-19," they said in a statement.

They ask anyone planning to watch to be sure to maintain social distancing and watch from home if possible.

Dynamic Aviation previously used their restored plane, the Ms. Virginia, to fly over Sunnyside Retirement Community and honor workers there on the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

