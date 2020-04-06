Community comes together to 3D print face shields for local clinics

A group of creators in Harrisonburg is coming together to help create Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical staff in our area.

Harrisonburg Makers Help is made up of different workshops in the friendly city, businesses, and staff at James Madison University, all of whom are creating 3D-printed face shields.

This week, the group is making 1,200 shields that will be given to the RMH Foundation for hospital staff.

Jeff Guinn, owner of Mark-It in downtown Harrisonburg, said the headpiece is 3D-printed and the shield itself is cut out using FDA-approved plastic.

Guinn said there are about 25 people working all together on this project and is hoping the staff won't actually have to use their product just yet.

"I think it's important to make sure our professionals on the front lines have what they need I hope that a lot of what we produce doesn't get used at all," Guinn said. "But I'd much rather step up and help out on something that's not available to give people some peace of mind."

The organization is using its own materials and is asking for donations to help out.

If you would like to help, you can click here.

If you are looking to make a monetary donation, click here and mention the shields.

Some of the key players in the project include:

• Keenan Rowe, Digital Design and Fabrication Manager in JMU Art, Design and Art History (laser cutting PETG shields)

• Dr. Laura Taalman, professor of pure mathematics in JMU Dept. Mathematics and Statistics (organizing 3d printing)

• Adrienne Hooker, assistant professor in JMU School of Media Arts and Design (organizing and assembling)

• Nathan Cooper, owner at Modus Workshop (CNC cutting polycarbonate shields)

• Jay Veenis, president and owner at Artisan Packaging (donated polycarbonate sheets for shields)

• Kerry Estabrook Cofield, owner at Signs Pro & Signs USA (donated polycarbonate sheets for shields)