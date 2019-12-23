Holiday shopping not finished for some in valley

The holiday season is here, but not everyone in the valley was finished with their holiday shopping on Monday. Plenty of people were at the mall looking for those last-minute gifts.

The mall had plenty of people looking to do some last-minute shopping on Monday. | Credit: WHSV

Around the Valley Mall in Harrisonburg, people were taking advantage of some last-minute deals. Some people told me they normally shop online, but came in to see what was available.

"Just wanted to get some little last-minute items because it seems the stores this year are having some really great deals," Tracy Ritenour said. "We did a lot of online shopping, too."

Some people I spoke with are not normally last-minute shoppers but needed to come in for a few items.

"And I've already picked them up and doing real good," Betty Wade said.

Several stores in the area have extended hours around the holidays so there is still time for anyone still shopping for gifts.