Home damaged by fire in Waynesboro

A home in the 1900 block of East Main Street in Waynesboro was damaged by a fire Wednesday evening.

Waynesboro Fire Department said its possible the home could be a total loss. | Credit: WHSV

Part of Route 250 was closed for part of the evening while fire crews from Waynesboro and Augusta County were on scene.

The Waynesboro Fire Department said no one was injured during the fire, and while it was still early, it was possible the home was a total loss.

We'll update this story as we learn more information.