Home prices up across the state, report finds

An increase in the price of homes has been noted throughout the commonwealth over the past year, according to a recent report by Virginia Realtors.

The analysis by the trade association found a 5% hike in the median sales price statewide between May 2018 and May 2019.

Brad Cohen, a realtor with Harman Realty, reported a similar 4.7% uptick locally.

"We've got a very limited supply and a lot of buyers ready to buy property [and] a lot of people moving to this area as well," he said on Tuesday. "The growth in this area is to be expected."

Cohen said a recent survey by Harman found the top concern identified was the affordability of homes.

"As prices go up, it's becoming harder and harder for people to buy homes, and we don't have a real solution for that," he said. "I think if we're going to balance the market out a little bit more, the best thing that we need to figure out a solution for is the affordability issue."

Despite the added cost, homes are not spending long on the market.

"Especially anything under the $250,000 price range is going very quickly," Cohen said.

He noted the upward trend in prices has been seen more in Rockingham County than the City of Harrisonburg. In addition, the cost of attached homes is increasing faster than single-family dwellings.