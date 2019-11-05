Homeless shelter in Harrisonburg opens for season

As we head into the cold weather months, a homeless shelter in Harrisonburg opened for the season.

"Open Doors" said it's their goal to provide warmth, shelter, and support for those experiencing homelessness in the coldest months of the year.

"We're really excited that we can be here for the people who need us," she said. "We always wish that we could show up and not have anyone in need of emergency shelter, but until that happens, we'll be here."

"Open Doors" has 40 available beds for any adult over the age of 18. However, Howdyshell said the shelter is always preparing for an increased need for shelter as the weather gets colder.

"We are definitely making plans about what we can do about more space and finding ways to not have to turn people away," she said. "We don't know what that would look like. We don't know what would be possible, but we do know that no matter what we have to do, we never want to turn anyone away."

Every week, the shelter moves between local churches.

Howdyshell said as the need grows, Open Doors will work with other local shelters to ensure no one gets turned away.

"If anyone has local beds, we can make sure that we're sending people to the place that can best serve their needs," she said. "We do have 40 beds, and that is the maximum number of people that we can safely fit in our shelter."

The shelter will operate until April 6th.