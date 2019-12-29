Homelessness efforts in Harrisonburg

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that homelessness in America has increased by 2.7 percent since 2018.

Homelessness has been an ongoing issue in Harrisonburg, but local organizations and the city have been working to decrease the numbers.

Our Community Place in Harrisonburg has some ideas on how to do that.

OCP has been working with the homeless population to provide them with a safe and loving community and help empower them to reach their goals in life.

Leons Kabongo, the Activities and Programming Coordinator at OCP, said he believes homelessness is on the rise because of mass incarceration, people struggling with mental health illnesses and the high price of education, but he hopes new additions to their team will help serve people at OCP.

"I want to welcome you and bring bread, but in a day where these numbers are increasing you ought to really do the work of having a caseworker," Kabongo said.

In 2020, OCP hopes to focus on caseworking with the community there and providing opportunities to grow their skills, understand them and increase opportunities for OCP to engage with the community, like the Friday lunch restaurant.

"We created programs here that shows individuals coming in and they create a dish in the kitchen from scratch," Kabongo said.

While Kabongo said donations are always welcome, volunteering time is just as important.

"Spend the time at wherever you are going to give, then you get to know your city, and when you get to know your city, you see the things that really matter," Kabongo said.

Kabongo's advice is to not cast too much judgment on the homeless community before you take the time to hear their stories.