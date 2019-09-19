Homeowner cleaning up after two-alarm fire early Thursday

A woman is starting to clean up after her home was severely damaged in a two-alarm fireearly Thursday morning.

Air3 captures the damage to the roof of the home on Woodland Drive. | Credit: WHSV

Lori Clouse was sleeping in her home on the 700 block of Woodland Drive when she heard a loud banging on her door. It was an Uber driver and his passenger. They both live nearby and they noticed smoke and heavy flames coming from the home.

Clouse said the two saved her life.

On Thursday, Clouse is cleaning up what's left behind. She said she lost almost everything in the fire, but she's been able to save some things like photos, jewelry and items she kept in a safe.

"The most important things," Clouse said. "There's a lot of paper, and there's clothes with tags, because I'm a shopper, but you know, that's stuff."

Clouse said all of her neighbors have been very supportive and willing to help her out. She said a minister she knew even came by to offer money for lunch before she was able to get her wallet.

"It gives you back the stuff that we thought we were losing in all the other things that are going on in the world," Clouse said. "It gives you back the humanity."