Homeowners in Virginia neighborhood concerned about cell phone tower equipment

Homeowners in a Henrico, Virginia, neighborhood like the idea of better cell phone service, but the equipment being used has some of them concerned.

Verizon Wireless plans to construct more than a dozen small cell nodes in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood off River Road for its 4G service.

“For many years, Verizon has been working to improve its network in the area, which currently does not have the coverage or capacity to meet the needs of its customers,” said spokeswoman Jeannine Brew Braggs. “This affects not only the ability to make calls but also threatens public safety.”

Dan Smith is well aware of the service issues in his neighborhood.

"We'll have very sporadic cell service,” he said. “We'll have dead spots inside the house on the cell phone. We'll be talking on the phone, it will go dead, and we'll have to walk outside."

He's all for more cell service in the area, but seeing a marker for potential small cell tower number 17 directly across the street from his home has him concerned.

"We've got a telephone pole right across the street that's hidden by five or six tall pine trees,” Smith said. “It seems like to me it would be aesthetically more pleasing to put it over across the street as opposed to right here on this front yard.

A Henrico County Planning Department employee told one homeowner the project will include 20 small cell towers, at heights of 40-50 feet atop wooden utility poles placed across a several square mile area.

Small cell nodes were built in Wilmington, NC, but Braggs said the Sleepy Hollow nodes may not look exactly like them nor have the same placement.

“We need better service, and yes that’s what I think it’s going to take more towers,” Smith said.

“With the necessary permits in place, we’ve begun construction on 4G small cell nodes which will provide added coverage and capacity,” Braggs said.

However, this construction has also created another concern for Smith.

“Monkey see, monkey do,” he said. “If Verizon does it, AT&T is going to do it. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to be right here in the same place, but it would make sense they would have to play catch up.”

Some neighbors added they weren’t notified about the project via the County or Verizon, instead were left trying to get information from workers who showed up in their yard.

A homeowner who lives near future small cell tower number 17 said he saw a group of 9 men and women gathered at the corner of his lawn back in July. When he questioned them about what they were doing he claims they were “totally evasive.”

According to the Henrico County Planning employee, after the General Assembly’s 2018 passage of HB1258, allowing by-right placement of small-cell equipment in rights-of-way, these requests are only allowed to go through administrative building review, rather than a Board of Supervisors hearing; that means no public hearings.

However, after numerous emails and calls of concern to the Sleepy Hollow Civic Association and Verizon, the wireless company will hold a public meeting on Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Derbyshire Baptist Church.

These small cell nodes are also used in Verizon’s new push for 5G coverage. Earlier this year the company announced more cities which would roll out 5G Ultra Wideband Service. While most people associate the nodes with this new service, Braggs said the nodes are also used for 4G service.

