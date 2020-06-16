Horizons Edge offering summer camp for kids

A summer sports camp will begin next week at Horizons Edge Sports Campus in Rockingham County.

The camp will be for ages six through 13. The facility's general manager tells WHSV that children will be kept in small groups to keep them safe.

"We will screen everyone at drop off, including employees," Horizons Edge general manager Ray Ellington said. "So employees and participants alike will go through a temperature screening as well as just a questionnaire type screening before they're dropped off."

You can find more info about camps and events at Horizon's Edge by clicking here.