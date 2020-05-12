Horizons Edge Sports Campus planning to open in June

As Virginia slowly moves toward re-opening the state, Horizons Edge Sports Campus in Rockingham County is developing its own plan to re-open.

Their target date is June 15 and management is hoping to offer a safe day camp for working parents to send their kids to this summer. Staff also hope to book events at the facilities.

"It's not going to be business as usual because I don't think that anything will be moving forward," Horizons Edge general manager Ray Ellington said. "But we're certainly cognizant and put a premium on conducting business safely."

Ellington tells WHSV they plan to provide hand sanitizer, have people wear masks and screen people at the door, while also maintaining social distancing guidelines.