Horse tests positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 in central Virginia

A horse in central Virginia has tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1, which is the virus that causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy.

The horse, which tested positive on Feb. 21, was at a boarding stable in Powhatan County. The boarding stable has been placed under quarantine.

“No horses had left the property in at least two weeks. All exposed horses are being monitored twice daily for fever (temperature over 101.50 F) and other clinical signs. No additional Virginia horses have been exposed,” a release said.

The State Veterinarian’s Office says EHV-1 is present in the environment and found in most horses all across the world, and that horses are typically exposed to the virus at a young are with no serious side effect. A large percentage of horses carry the virus their entire lives with no clinical signs. Rarely, exposed horses develop the neurological form of the disease.

Officials said there is no cause for alarm for the general horse population, but horse owners with concerns should contact their veterinarian.