Hotel Madison feels impact of canceled graduation weekend

Businesses in Harrisonburg are especially feeling the impact of COVID-19 closure this weekend – which would have been graduation weekend for many colleges throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Paul Gladd, with dpM Partners, the company that runs Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg, said this weekend is always something special and rooms sold out in just 30 minutes when they became available last year.

"It's a very exciting weekend and something that all the staff look forward to throughout the year," Gladd said.

He said this year it's different and there aren't as many people checking in, after James Madison University cancelled their in-person graduation ceremony due to the spread of COVID-19.

"Once the announcement came that graduation wasn't going to occur, customers started calling, asking what we were going to do about the fact that the event wasn't being held anymore," Gladd said.

Gladd said since March, like many businesses in the area, it's been slow for them, even though they've kept their doors open.

He said the Stay at Home order and Executive Order 53, which banned gatherings of more than 10, have also affected events at the Shenandoah Valley Conference Center located inside the hotel. Many events were cancelled or rescheduled for later this summer.

Gladd said over the next several weeks, his staff will be contacting guests about changing their reservations to the weekend of JMU's ceremony in August.

"When JMU announced that they're going to work towards having a commencement in August we worked very diligently without he current reservations to move as many of them as possible to the new date," Gladd said.

He said if families are unable to return on that weekend, they will work with them on providing a refund.