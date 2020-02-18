Hotel Madison to host second annual Winter Wine Weekend

Hotel Madison will host its second annual Winter Wine Weekend from February 21 to 23, 2020.

The grand tasting will feature 12 different wineries | Photo: WHSV

This year, the weekend will feature several different events over the three days, like wine workshops, a wine-paired dinner and a grand tasting.

Lee Hartman, the winemaker for Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater, said that the grand tasting will feature more than 50 different kinds of wines from 12 wineries from the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville areas.

"There will be burgundies, there will be Italian wines, there will be wines from all over the world being poured, and I think that with some of the winemakers that will be there, you're going to see that Virginia can make wine just as well as anywhere," said Hartman.

Eddie Bumbaugh, public relations director for Hotel Madison, said that the grand tasting will benefit Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR). It is a local non-profit whose mission is downtown revitalization.

"We believe it will benefit downtown since it's five blocks' walking distance and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has been very supportive of Hotel Madison, and we thought it was one way for us to give back to the community," said Bumbaugh.

Friday night will start with a welcome reception from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with live music, a tapas bar and wine. This event is free to the community and open to everyone.

Saturday morning, folks have an opportunity to attend a tour of Bluestone Vineyard for a behind-the-scenes look at how wine is made. There will also be workshops throughout the day, and the grand tasting is from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.