A house caught fire Sunday evening on Little Calf Pasture Hwy in Swoope.

Multiple first responders were dispatched to the location including the Augusta County Duty Officer, Churchville, Swoope, Craigsville and Goshen fire companies, the Augusta County EMS Supervisor, SARS ambulance.

All of the residents were able to get out of the house safely.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we receive them.