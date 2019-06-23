House fire sends 1 to hospital

Firefighters rescued a person from a home on Sunday after a fire broke out inside.

Crews arrived at the scene on Mount Torrey Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Chief David Nichols of Augusta County Fire-Rescue said two people were inside the home when the fire started. While one of them was able to make it out, the other who was rescued was taken to Augusta Health for treatment.

Chief Nichols said firefighters planned to remain on the scene for several hours after the flames were extinguished because of the risk of rekindling due to the house's structure.

"It has what's called knee walls that are half walls and there's a lot of void spaces where the fire would stay in there," Nichols said. "It just takes a lot of work to go through and do what we call overhaul and that's pulling or removing the walls and ceilings to find all that hidden fire."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Virginia State Police.