Household hazardous waste day for Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro

On Saturday, people from Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro could bring their household hazardous waste to the government center for help with disposal.

The event happens every year. Morgan Shrewsbury, environmental programs manager for Augusta County, said the day is a chance for peope to get rid of waste they might not know what to do with otherwise.

They were accepting items like gasoline, kerosine, oil-based paints and stains, herbicides and antifreeze.

Shrewsbury said while many of these types of items can go into the landfill, it is better if they don't.

"A lot of times, like gas and used motor oil complicates the system," Shrewsbury said. "So by removing this burden from the landfill, we can have a more sustainable and longer lasting landfill."

Shrewsbury said items like water and latex-based paints can be dried out and thrown away in the landfill. The landfill also accepts used oil, antifreeze and lead acid batteries anytime it's open.