How Rockingham County Fire and Rescue prep for flooding

With more rain arriving in the area, rivers will again be stressed. The Rockingham County Fire and Rescue constantly monitors conditions when significant rain is expected to hit the area.

If needed, he fire department conducts water rescues but it depends on how fast the rain falls.

"It's going to depend on how it comes. If it's been a seven day event where it's been constant rain and everything is saturated, as the ground gets saturated that's going to cause alarm versus if it's multiple inches that are gong to occur over 12 to 24 hours," said Douglas Gooden, captain of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.

Thursday night's rain will be a much quicker event.

"If you come across flooded roads, please remember to turn around and find another route. It doesn't take much water to sweep a vehicle off the roadway," said Gooden.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue uses a river gauge and discharge which measures how much and how fast water is traveling down a stream or river.