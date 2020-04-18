How UVA Medical Center’s new hospital expansion is helping in the coronavirus fight

The South Tower, or the University Hospital Expansion as it’s technically known, was set to open in June until the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans. However, rather then delaying the expansion’s opening, the virus sped it up.

As of Saturday, April 18, more than half of the new tower’s floors are either already contributing in the fight against coronavirus, or are ready for use.

The $394 million expansion had been in the works for years, expanding the hospital’s capabilities: Adding more operating rooms, a new emergency department, and 84 more private rooms for patients. UVA Health says patient care is the priority with the new expansion.

“The size of the rooms, they are really designed well to be able to meet the needs of our patients who require in-patient care,” UVA Chief Nursing Officer Mary Dixon said. “There is beautiful light available in all of the patient groups, and I think that’s going to make a difference for the healing of our patients.”

In that sense, COVID-19 plays to the new expansion’s strengths: space. A virus which calls for isolation is being met with a new tower that both increases the number of private rooms and boosts the medical center’s surge capacity should the number of intensive cases spike. UVA Health also re-tooled one floor to meet needs created by the virus.

“With the need for additional space for our COVID patients, we determined that we would utilize this opportunity to convert one of the units temporarily into an additional ICU,” Dixon explained. “That is the third floor. We actually opened that on April 3, which was definitely ahead of schedule.”

The first and second floors of the tower are both currently operational, and have been for months. The first floor is home to the new emergency department. The second floor houses procedural areas, including more labs, surgical suites, and radiology rooms.

“We have plans to open up the fourth and the fifth floor if needed,” Dixon said. “Those units are actually ready from a facility standpoint and from an equipment standpoint.”

The sixth, seventh, and eighth floors of the tower are empty, but intentionally so. The health system is using them as “shelled space,” intentional gaps to be filled by future needs.