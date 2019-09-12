How a ban on vape products would affect the Valley

President Trump is pushing for a ban on flavored vaping products.

Roger Gregoire, owner of RooVapes. | Credit: WHSV

So far, six deaths from lung disease possibly tied to vaping have been reported in the U.S. At least 39 states have confirmed cases of similar illnesses, including Virginia. The president says the aim is to keep children from picking up the habit of vaping.

"I don't get the ban one bit, of the fruity flavors. It doesn't make any sense," Roger Gregoire, owner of RooVapes in Waynesboro, said.

He has owned the shop for 5 years now and says he has never had anyone get sick from using his products. But since the recent illnesses and deaths, he says there have been a lot of questions.

"Their parents or family or loved one is concerned that their vape is going to make them sick," Gregoire said.

He said all of RooVapes' products are FDA approved, so the ban could hurt those who are looking for a cigarette alternative, which is why Gregoire opened the shop to begin with.

"To help you transition from an analog cigarette, to get off your nicotine level and vaping, to completely quit vaping. It's to better your life," Gregoire said.

The majority of his customers go for those fruity flavors that are the target of the proposed regulation.

"It would shut down all small businesses and manufactures, which would then hurt the cities because they're not making any revenue in tax by us either," Gregoire said.

And to save those businesses and jobs, Gregoire thinks people should only be allowed to buy vape products from registered shops where you have to be 21 to enter.

As of this past summer, it's already the law in Virginia that you have to be at least 21 to purchase any smoking products, whether tobacco or vape products.

President Trump made the announcement Wednesday along with Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA, saying proposed regulation could take several weeks to finalize.

