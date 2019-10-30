How a severe weather forecast is affecting Halloween events in our area

With severe storms expected throughout our area on Halloween evening, many families are approaching trick-or-treating with concern.

The expected storms

According to WHSV's First Alert Storm Team, our entire area has been placed in a risk level 3 (out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday by the Storm Prediction Center.

The biggest threat with the approaching front will be strong damaging wind gusts, with winds over 50 mph. possible. Any shower or storm can contain high to damaging winds. Additional threats will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. There may not even be much lightning with this line coming through, but that won't make a difference. There is the possibility of a tornado, so it is best we all stay on high alert.

The time frame of concern is from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. However, the strongest line will be in the area in the 4:00-9:00 p.m. time-frame – in other words, right at the commute and trick-or-treating time.

Community response

In response, a number of people have contacted us to ask how they can get their local county or city to delay trick-or-treating. Some community members started a petition calling for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and Page County to push trick-or-treating back to November 1.

But for most of our area, trick-or-treating times are up to individual families and communities – not local governments. A number of events scheduled by organizations and businesses, however, have been pushed back.

Local governments

Here are responses from each of the government officials we've contacted:

• City of Harrisonburg — Mike Parks told us, “We do not get involved in setting trick-or-treating times for the community as a city, but if individual neighborhoods decide to have their own events or designated times, they are open to do so.” The city's Skeleton Festival is also already past.

• Rockingham County — Casey Armstrong said they are not aware of anything being cancelled. The county isn’t hosting anything for them to cancel/postpone as far as he’s aware of. He’s not aware of any requests to make a statement on their website or any concerns from citizens.

• City of Staunton — Ruth Jones-Turner said the city hosted their annual event this past weekend. They have no policy for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. It’s up to the discretion of the citizens if they want to go out or not.

• City of Waynesboro — A city manager’s office spokesperson said the city doesn't have anything to change of their own and that it's up to individual communities and organizers.

• Augusta County — A county administrator’s office spokesperson said there's not much for them to change and it's up to parents' discretion.

Events across our area

As far as events, below are events that have been confirmed to WHSV as canceled for Halloween evening:

• Downtown Waynesboro Trick or Treat and Costume Contest hosted by the Waynesboro Kiwanis Club — The city had mentioned a big event hosted by the Kiwanis Club, but on Wednesday evening, the club met and decided to cancel the event altogether, with no postponement date. An organizer told WHSV that the event, originally scheduled from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, has been canceled "due to the severe weather forecast and the safety and concern for the children and families."

• Glossbrenner United Methodist Church — A trunk-or-treat scheduled for 5 p.m. has been canceled.

According to organizers, the Motor Mile Trunk or Treat involving multiple Harrisonburg car dealerships is still on as scheduled. They say most of their planned events are inside, so they'll be going rain or shine.

The haunted cave at Grand Caverns will also go on rain or shine.

The forecast

It will be a very warm and windy day. After about noon time, we'll have some on and off and scattered showers. Any shower in the afternoon can contain gusty winds and locally damaging winds but the main line will hold off until after about 3/4pm. Then we will not only have strong winds with gusts at 25-35mph, but any shower or storm can contain high to damaging wind gusts. An embedded tornado is also possible. Because of the high moisture content in the air, you will likely not be able to see it if one does form. Please take shelter immediately.

1-1.5" of rain will fall Wednesday evening through Thursday night. Locally higher amounts up to 2" can't be ruled out. Localized flooding is also a concern if any leaves are clogging drains especially. Stay alert in poor drainage areas. Make sure leaves are cleared from drains.

Getting weather alerts

To make sure you are getting weather alerts on your WHSV Weather app, click Settings. Make sure station alerts are on, and then click weather alert types. You can turn on lightning and wind, etc., and you'll get a notification when it's close to your location.

For more of the extended forecast, you can visit: whsv.com/weather.

It is important to be aware of changing weather conditions throughout the day. Make sure you have a way to receive any warnings that may be issued, either through a weather radio or your WHSV Weather app.

If you don't have the WHSV Weather app, you can download it in the App Store or Google Play store by searching for WHSV Weather.

It is always a good idea to have a severe weather plan in place. Know where you would take shelter from a tornado. Basements are ideal, but if you do not have access to a basement, go to the lowest level of your home away from windows, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.