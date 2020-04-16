How the CARES Act helps agricultural businesses

According to the Virginia Farm Bureau, part of the funding granted by the CARES Act will go to help farmers who have been facing financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security (CARES) Act, signed into law on March 27, provides $2.2 trillion in total emergency relief funding to help stimulate the U.S. economy.

The Farm Bureau says about $49 billion of that will directly aid agriculture and domestic food programs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing serious damage to businesses across our country, including farms, agribusinesses and the rural economy in general,” said Ben Rowe, national affairs coordinator for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “The CARES Act will provide aid for those businesses, individuals and local governments. Many rural businesses are small, and the bill will try to address their needs through programs for companies with 500 or fewer employees.”

The legislation provides $10 billion for grants of up to $10,000 for businesses to cover immediate operating costs.

It also includes $350 billion for the Small Business Administration to provide small business loans of up to $10 million, though the SBA announced on Thursday that they had already hit that lending limit.

Loans used to maintain payroll, retain workers or pay a mortgage or rental fees will be forgiven under the CARES Act.

The bulk of direct aid for agricultural businesses will come from funds allocated to the Office of the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and the Commodity Credit Corporation.

Under the CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Agriculture was allotted $9.5 billion to provide relief to farmers whose businesses have been affected by the coronavirus. The funds are supposed to be distributed to specialty crop farmers; producers who supply local food systems and farmers markets, restaurants and schools; livestock producers; and dairy farmers.

The CCC – which funds agricultural programs such as Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage, conservation programs and disaster assistance programs –was replenished with $14 billion. With the added funds, the USDA says they'll be able to develop additional programs to support producers and agribusinesses.

The remaining $25.5 billion will support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, child nutrition programs and enhanced staffing for key mission areas. A full breakdown of agriculture-related provisions of the CARES Act can be found here.