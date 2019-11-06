How the Shenandoah Valley voted in Virginia's 2019 elections

Virginia is the focus of the nation after Election Day brought major change to the commonwealth. For the first time in over two decades, Democrats now have control over the General Assembly, as well as the governor's mansion, which Democrats already held since Ralph Northam's election as governor in 2017.

Overall, on Nov. 5, Democrats flipped six seats from Republicans in the House of Delegates and two seats in the Senate, ending long-held Republican control.

You can find an interactive graph of the party control, including seats that have flipped, on the Virginia Public Access Project website here.

The change came in parts of the state that have been growing increasingly Democratic over the past five years – especially concentrated in northern Virginia, the Tidewater area, and urban areas.

But in the Shenandoah Valley, one of the most reliably conservative areas in the state, there was a very different picture.

It was a good day for incumbents and a great day for Republicans, who maintained control of all General Assembly seats in the region.

Even in nonpartisan races (all local elections – like races for sheriff or Board of Supervisors – don't list political party in Virginia), Republicans won. Current Republican Delegate Steve Landes won the race for Augusta County Clerk of Court by a wide margin.

When it comes down to individual locality though, and not districts as a whole, the picture of legislative races in the Valley is a little more complex.

We'll break down the results, with voter turnout info, below:

OVERALL

When it came to state legislative races, every House district in the Shenandoah Valley was among the top 40 (out of 100) in the state for voter turnout. The Senate districts had some of the best turnout in all of Virginia. In every race, both in the House and Senate, the Republican candidate won, and any incumbent running won as well.

• Virginia Senate - 24th District

With 46.6% voter turnout (the 6th best in the state), 46,871 voters cast their ballot for Republican Emmett Hanger and 18,670 for Democrat Annette Hyde.

Hanger won with 72% of the overall vote.

• Virginia Senate - 26th District

With 44.4% voter turnout (the 11th best in the state), 36,986 voters cast their ballot for Republican Mark Obenshain and 19,937 for Democrat April Moore.

Obenshain won with 65% of the overall vote.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 15th District

With 46.4% voter turnout, 18,903 voters cast their ballot for Republican Todd Gilbert and 6,487 for Democrat Beverly Harrison.

Gilbert won with 74% of the overall vote.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 20th District

With 46.2% voter turnout, 14,704 voters cast their ballot for Republican John Avoli and 10,399 for Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

Avoli won with 59% of the overall vote. Learn more about that race here.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 24th District

With 46.7% voter turnout, 15,648 voters cast their ballot for Republican Ronnie Campbell, 7,735 for Democrat Christian Worth, and 292 for Independent Billy Eli Fishpaw.

Campbell won with 66% of the overall vote.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 25th District

With 49% voter turnout, 16,742 voters cast their ballot for Republican Chris Runion, 11,512 for Democrat Jennifer Kitchen, and 514 for Independent Janice Allen.

Runion won with 58% of the overall vote. Learn more about that race here.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 26th District

With 41.4% voter turnout, 10,271 voters cast their ballot for Republican Tony Wilt and 8,724 for Democrat Brent Finnegan.

Wilt won with 54% of the overall vote. Learn more about that race here.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 58th District

With 49.2% voter turnout, 18,213 voters cast their ballot for Republican Rob Bell and 10,920 for Democrat Elizabeth Alcorn.

Bell won with 63% of the overall vote.

Augusta County

Voters in Augusta County overwhelmingly favored Republicans.

• Virginia Senate - 24th District

Augusta County voters cast 19,452 ballots for Republican Emmett Hanger and 4,841 for Democrat Annette Hyde.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 20th District

Augusta County voters cast 6,271 ballots for Republican John Avoli and 2,169 ballots for Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 24th District

Augusta County voters cast 4,309 ballots for Republican Ronnie Campbell, 1,043 for Democrat Christian Worth, and 73 for Independent Billy Eli Fishpaw.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 25th District

Augusta County voters cast 7,568 ballots for Republican Chris Runion, 2,673 for Democrat Jennifer Kitchen, and 244 for Independent Janice Allen.

Staunton

The picture in Staunton was different than in Augusta County, with the Senate race going narrowly Republican and the House of Delegates race going narrowly Democratic.

• Virginia Senate - 24th District

Staunton voters cast 3,491 ballots for Republican Emmett Hanger and 3,200 for Democrat Annette Hyde.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 20th District

Staunton voters cast 3,089 ballots for Republican John Avoli and 3,656 for Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

Waynesboro

Waynesboro remained safely Republican, but the races were closer than in Augusta County.

• Virginia Senate - 24th District

Waynesboro voters cast 2,998 ballots for Republican John Avoli and 2,102 for Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 20th District

Waynesboro voters cast 2,772 ballots for Republican John Avoli and 2,367 for Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

Rockingham County

Rockingham County includes multiple state legislative districts for both the Senate and House – and in all of them, Republicans handily won.

• Virginia Senate - 24th District

Rockingham County voters cast 7,822 ballots for Republican Emmett Hanger and 2,867 for Democrat Annette Hyde.

• Virginia Senate - 26th District

Rockingham County voters cast 9,098 ballots for Republican Mark Obenshain and 3,137 for Democrat April Moore.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 15th District

Rockingham County voters cast 1,187 ballots for Republican Todd Gilbert and 265 for Democrat Beverly Harrison.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 25th District

Rockingham County voters cast 5,555 ballots for Republican Chris Runion, 2,511 for Democrat Jennifer Kitchen, and 107 for Independent Janice Allen.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 26th District

Rockingham County voters cast 7,110 ballots for Republican Tony Wilt and 2,632 for Democrat Brent Finnegan.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 58th District

Rockingham County voters cast 2,866 ballots for Republican Rob Bell and 725 for Democrat Elizabeth Alcorn.

Harrisonburg

Unlike Rockingham County, the city of Harrisonburg went solidly Democratic.

• Virginia Senate - 26th District

Harrisonburg voters cast 3,207 ballots for Republican Mark Obenshain and 6,037 for Democrat April Moore.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 26th District

Harrisonburg voters cast 3,161 ballots for Republican Tony Wilt and 6,092 for Democrat Brent Finnegan.

Page County

In both of Page County's state legislative races, over three quarters of county voters voted Republican.

• Virginia Senate - 26th District

Page County voters cast 5,696 ballots for Republican Mark Obenshain and 1,770 for Democrat April Moore.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 15th District

Page County voters cast 5,742 ballots for Republican Todd Gilbert and 1,725 for Democrat Beverly Harrison.

Shenandoah County

Shenandoah County had a large number of local elections on Tuesday night, but in state legislative races, voters went for Republicans at nearly three times the rate of Democrats.

• Virginia Senate - 26th District

Shenandoah County voters cast 9,465 ballots for Republican Mark Obenshain and 3,636 for Democrat April Moore.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 15th District

Shenandoah County voters cast 9,618 ballots for Republican Todd Gilbert and 3,505 for Democrat Beverly Harrison.

Rockbridge County

Like the other counties in the Valley, Rockbridge County was reliably Republican - but the races were closer than in other counties.

• Virginia Senate - 25th District

Rockbridge County voters cast 3,672 ballots for Republican Creigh Deeds and 3,054 for Independent Elliott Harding.

• Virginia House of Delegates - 24th District

Rockbridge County voters cast 4,159 ballots for Republican Ronnie Campbell, 2,721 for Democrat Christian Worth, and 98 for Independent Billy Eli Fishpaw.

____

You can find all election results for our area, including the results of local races like Board of Supervisors, School Board, and Sheriff for different counties, at https://www.whsv.com/elections.