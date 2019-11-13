How the Supreme Court's decision on DACA could affect the Valley

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, on Tuesday. It's a program that affects around 700,000 immigrants in America.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority seems prepared to allow the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Courtesy: MGN)

The Trump administration called to end the program in 2017, claiming the program was created unlawfully.

Now the questions the courts are dealing with are if the Trump administration had the right to end the program and if they can ignore the proper termination process.

Eduardo Justo, an immigration attorney with Harrisonburg's JDP firm, said even if the program is ended according to law, giving those under DACA status a few more months to figure things out, it still will not be easy.

"It will cost more time, more money and will be harder to continue the case, so they're just putting an additional burden on that will create more problems for these young people instead of making it easy for them," Justo said.

While hundreds of thousands of people are affected across the country, there are people right here in the Shenandoah Valley who could also feel the impact.

"The problem is that Congress expected this Obama program to last forever instead of finding a final solution," Justo said.

Now with DACA being challenged and the possibility of the program coming to end, hundreds of thousands are left wondering, 'what's next?'

"The last two years for many people under this program has been frustration," Justo said. "The only way to describe it is frustrated because it's hard to make plans for the future, if you don't know what the future holds."

And if DACA does end?

"They have to be taken out of their job, they have to be taken out of the military, they have to be taken out of wherever they are until they find a solution so they can get a status and come back in," Justo said.

Taking people out would be bad for businesses across the country and right here in the Valley.

"Especially the type of business we have here in this area; farming, food production, distribution, transport are areas that are always short on personnel and a 10 to 12 percent reduction would be significant for them," Justo said.

Justo believes that the Supreme Court will decide to end the program, but he said those in the program would not be subjected to instant removal, but instead to immigration court with chance to fight removal.

"Remember that it is deferred action, the action was putting you in immigration court proceedings, many of you have remedies in immigration court, you just have to well request it," Justo said.

While there are options, Justo said Congress should be working out an easier way for these people to become legal citizens.