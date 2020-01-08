How the U.S. military draft would work if we reach a crisis point

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are high, but we have not reached a crisis situation that calls for more troops than what the country already has available.

And virtually every U.S. government official has expressed a desire to avoid reaching a point like that. In an address to the nation on Wednesday, while announcing increased sanctions on Iran as a retaliation to missile strikes that did not injure any Americans or Iraqis at American bases, President Trump said "we must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place."

However, the situation has led many people across social media to discuss the possibility of a draft and its effects, so it's worth reviewing how the process works.

If Congress and the president authorize a draft, which requires a need for more troops than the volunteer military can supply, then the Selective Service System would be in charge of providing that manpower.

There is a bit of a process before people are sent off to war.

A lottery system, based on birthdays, determines the order registered men are called up by the Selective Service.

The first to be called would be men whose 20th birthday falls during that year, followed by those aged 21 to 25.

Selective Service says 18 and 19-year-olds would probably not be drafted if a draft were to happen.

The next step would be that state directors and Reserve Forces Officers would report for duty.

Men with low lottery numbers would then be physically, mentally and morally evaluated to determine if they are fit for military service.

A registrant is given 10 days after receiving results to file for exemption, postponement or deferment. If you pass evaluation, you have 10 days to report to a local Military Entrance Processing Station.

The Selective Service would have to deliver the first inductees to the military within 193 days from the onset of a crisis.

The last time anyone was drafted was the Vietnam War. Congress made changes to the draft in the latter part of that war, in 1971, to make the process more fair.

Before 1971, a man could qualify for deferment if he was a full-time student making progress in any field of study. But now, a college student can postpone his induction only until the end of the current semester, or until the end of the academic year if he is a senior.

There has been no decision to require women to register with Selective Service or be subject to military draft, despite frequent conversations about the subject in recent years and the Obama administration's support for making it happen.

