How the Valley is remembering 9/11, 18 years later

Early Wednesday morning, events will start throughout the Valley in honor of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Elkton's 9/11 Memorial

In Page County, all eight schools will raise freedom flags. There will be a ceremony at Luray High School at 8:30 a.m. and Page High School at 9:30 a.m. They will play taps at both.

The Waynesboro Fire Department will hold its memorial service at 8:30 a.m.

In Elkton, the town will hold a 9/11 rememberance service at the 9/11 memorial in Stonewall Memorial Park.

"We'll have students from Elkton elementary school that will be attending and me myself I was in 2nd grade at the time attending Elkton elementary school," Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden told WHSV. "It's just something that you don't forget where you were that day, even if you were that young of an age.'

This will be Gooden's first time at this memorial service as Elkton's mayor. He says it's important for the kids in attendance that were born after 9/11 to learn about what happened 18 years ago.