How to combat making 'impulse buys'

The average American is blowing nearly $5,500 a year on stuff they never planned to buy.

Here are your weaknesses according to that research by Slickdeals.net: Groceries that weren’t on your grocery list, clothing, household items, takeout and shoes.

The surprising thing is that 85% of those participating in the survey say their impulse buys were the result of a deal or discount they felt they couldn’t pass up, even if the item was never in a budget.

Here’s another stat worth considering: the average consumer has a total balance on their credit cards of nearly $6,500, up 3% from just last year.

If your debt is creeping up, and these impulse buys may have a great deal to do with it, here are some things to keep in mind.

Make yourself wait a day. Do the same with online impulse buys, by putting it in your cart and coming back later.

And if your weakness is at the grocery store, make a list and stick to it.