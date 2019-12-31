How to get off the couch and get fit for your New Year's resolution

If your New Year's resolution is to get fit, a personal trainer at Harrisonburg Bridgewater 24/7 Family Fitness said there are attainable steps to get the job done.

Ryan Cubbage, a personal trainer and assistant manager at the gym, listed three exercises that are easy to do.

The first is a treadmill. Cubbage said it is simple to use and very versatile. It checks the box on one of the most important parts of exercise: getting off the couch and moving.

Cubbage listed a stationary bike as well. It offers many of the same benefits as a treadmill, but also helps relieve stress and pressure off of bones and joints.

The last exercise was pushups. They are good for strength-building in the upper body, according to Cubbage. If you cannot complete a normal pushup, Cubbage recommended putting your knees on the ground to do an easier, assisted pushup.

As for sticking to your resolution, Cubbage recommended setting "smart" goals which are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.