How to limit mosquitoes in your yard

With summer coming up and temperatures getting warmer, mosquitoes will begin to make their presence. Here are some tips to help you limit mosquito activity in your yard.

A critical element in limiting mosquitoes is limit breeding. Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water and can lay hundreds of eggs at a time.

Places around your home that can create standing water include clogged rain gutters, birdbaths, tree holes, tarps, and saucers of your outdoor flower pots.

If you have things that you do not want to disperse of such as bird baths, replace water at least once a week. A breeding ground that could have been established would then be gone. You can also use mosquito control rings which have bacteria that kill larvae.

Algae is a source of food for mosquito larva. Removing algae from ponds will limit any kind of food source mosquitoes have. This can be done with simple pond cleansers.

Mosquitoes aren't going to be completely gone even with limitation steps. Bug spray is key to keeping mosquitoes off of you.

Try and keep windows and doors closed as much as possible to limit mosquitoes coming into your house as well.

You can even install a bat or bird house in your yard. Bats and swallows eat mosquitoes.