How to prepare for the upcoming uptick in tick season

With tick season in full swing, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading outdoors.

First, try to cover the majority of your skin. We know it's hot, but your safest bet is to wear breathable high socks, long sleeve shirts and long pants. When hiking, tuck your pants into your socks and wear light colored clothing so you can easily see the ticks.

Experts also say to wear an approved product or repellent for your skin.

When looking for ticks, experts say they will mostly attach near the top of your socks or on the joints of your body. They are looking for anywhere where they can feel secure.

When removing ticks from your skin, the common myth is to burn the tick and use rubbing alcohol and soap. Experts say this actually traumatizes the tick, making it even more dangerous for you.

"In the event that you traumatize that tick, there is always a possibility that he will be traumatized so much that he will actually regurgitate that disease back into you. Especially if you kill him on your skin before you've released him," said Matt Yeager, branch manager of Orkin in Harrisonburg.

Essentially, the chemical that the tick secretes to thin your blood to feed on you could go straight back into you.

That's in addition to the various possible diseases ticks can pass on, like Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, or even a red meat allergy.

In that case, allergist Michael Blumberg says there is a carbohydrate in red meat called Alpha gal. When the ticks bite an animal, they absorb alpha gal from whatever mammal they may bite. The tick can later inject alpha gal into a human and humans form an antibody that makes some people allergic to red meat.

When inspecting animals for ticks, carefully search through their fur to feel for any differences. The best thing to do is remove any tick within 24 hours.

