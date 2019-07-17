How to protect your car during the summer heat

Our cars remind us to do so much for them with dashboard notifications and even phone notifications for smart cars. However, there are still some things we need to be mindful of on our own.

Professionals say to visit your local mechanic if any problems arise.

There are some simple steps you can do to prepare your car for the summer heat.

First, check your tires. Driving on under-inflated tires not only affects the handling and braking of a vehicle, it can also cause tires to overheat, increasing the likelihood of a blowout.

"Most cars should be 35 pounds cold tire pressure, so in the morning before you're driving around," said Thomas Imeson, owner of AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care in Harrisonburg.

Imeson also stresses the importance of a properly working air conditioning unit.

"Your air conditioner is going to work better if you have it on recirculate and the reason why is it's recirculating cool air. When it's on direct vent, it is sucking 100 degree air off the road and cooling it and blowing it in on you," said Imeson.

You can check to make sure your AC is working properly by using a meat thermometer. Set the AC at max and place the thermometer in the air vent. Wait five minutes to get an accurate reading. You are looking for the temperature to be between 41 and 42 degrees.

Professionals recommend using a sun shield that covers your windshield to better protect your dashboard.

"It also keeps your dashboard from becoming super heated. If you let the sun shine in on your dashboard all day, you're driving around with this thing that is just radiating heat back into your face," said Imeson.