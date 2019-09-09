How to spend less at the grocery store

Money can rack up at the grocery store, so here are a few tips on making sure you don’t break the bank checking out.

Set a Budget

If it’s just you, maybe you budget $60 a week. If you’re a family of four, try to budget $120 a week at the grocery store. See if you can make that work. Test out different amounts of money to budget until you get the right amount.

Watch What You Spend

Look for sales and “buy one, get one” deals. Whatever store you use, Kroger, Wegmans, Food Lion, Publix - use their app and make sure to upload the coupons.

Focus

Standardize your menu during the week to certain types of food. It will narrow your focus at the store. Don’t shop hungry - you’ll end up spending more.

Don’t Waste

Cycle in leftovers and try to use everything, and not throw away food. Eat it before it goes bad. The more you meal plan and buy for specific recipes, the easier it will be to follow a list when you shop.