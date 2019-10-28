How you can find a list of sex offenders in your area

Kids will soon be going from house to house trick-or-treating for Halloween, which means parents have to be careful of whose house they allow their children to visit.

Virginia State Police has an online sex offender database that allows you to search if there are any offenders that live or work within your zip code.

There is also an option to see a map of how many sex offenders are in any given area.

Click here to see the results in your area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says you should talk with your children about the dangers that are out there before they go around door-to-door.

"I think the best advice for parents or guardians, especially this time of year or anytime for that matter, is to be cautious of strangers and not to go over when people beckon for them to come over to a car or something like that," said Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford. "Don't let them go into anyone's home unaccompanied and watch what they are eating, watch what they are doing."

He says it is also good for parents to do their own research when it comes to figuring out where registered sex offenders live.

In West Virginia, you can find the sex offender registry for their state on the West Virginia State Police website as well. In some states, the Attorney General's website has the registry, but all states make it publicly available.

"Obviously if you don't feel comfortable, then don't be in that area," Rutherford said. "It's always better to be safe than sorry."