Howdyshell brothers petition Weird Al to join virtual Bingo Is Life game

'Bingo Is Life' is a staple for downtown Harrisonburg on Tuesday nights at Ruby's Arcade. It is hosted by brothers Chris and Mike Howdyshell.

Usually, a crowd gathers at Ruby's Arcade for a night of fun, interactive bingo; but since the COVID-19 pandemic, the brothers have had to move the game to an online meeting forum, which they have described as "weird." They said it is difficult because they are used to playing to a crowd and with all of the players using Zoom, everyone but them is on mute.

The brothers came up with an idea to help add some extra fun to the game show. They started a petition on Change.org to get musical comedian Weird Al Yankovic to join one of their bingo games.

"If he just came and said, 'Hi, Harrisonburg. Bye, Harrisonburg,' that would work," said Chris.

"That would be awesome," agreed Mike.

They made a video inviting Weird Al to join them and said that they would pay him a whopping $27 for his time. Their overall goal is to brighten up everyone's day as they get through the pandemic together.

"I just think Harrisonburg needs a smile right now, and if Weird Al were to show up and say hello, I think he's going to make a lot of people smile," said Mike.

Chris said that they have reached out to Weird Al's manager and are hoping to get some attention. They post the Zoom link for Bingo is Life every week on their Facebook page.