Huge walls of ice encroach on homes in the Upper Midwest

A looming, icy phenomenon is threatening homes in the Upper Midwest

and officials say there's not much residents can do about it!

Imagine a 30-foot-tall wall of ice moving toward your house

That's what some residents on lake Mille Lacs, Minnesota have been dealing with

The phenomenon is known as "Ice shoves" and it can happen when ice on a lake starts to thaw.

Strong winds "shove" the ice, piling it onto itself and moving it onto shorefront properties

A local tourism official says all you can do is hope the wind blows in the opposite direction

