Humpback whale washes ashore in Nags Head

A humpback whale’s body washed ashore in Nags Head last week.

The male whale measured 20 feet long and had died recently, according to Jennette Pier’s news release.

The whale washed ashore across from Surfside Plaza in Nags Head.

According to WAVY, volunteers responded to reports of the body Thursday afternoon, and then on Friday, a team of volunteers responded back to the beach to gather basic information about the whale.

A necropsy was conducted on the whale’s body Friday.

The Town of Nags Head will use heavy equipment to dispose of the whale, according to Karen Clark, head of the volunteer group and program director of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education in Corolla.