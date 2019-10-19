Hundreds gathered in Staunton for the Walk to End Alzheimer's

300 people came out in the fight to end Alzheimer's in Gypsy Hill Park on Saturday.

The goal was to raise $72,000 that will go toward research and care services of those impacted by the disease.

People getting high-fives as they finish their Walk to End Alzheimer's in Gypsy Hill Park on Saturday. | Credit: WHSV

"I was caring for two people with Alzheimer's at one time. I lost my mother a year later. After my sister passed away, I decided I really had to do something, so I decided to walk," Della Taylor, Team Captain for Calvary 2179.

Alzheimer's impacts so many people across the U.S., including 150,000 right here in Virginia. Around 60 teams worked together to keep that number from growing and were able to raise 88 percent of their goal before the event started at 9 a.m.

"It gives me a lot hope because it was such a hard disease to go through seeing what my mom went through, what my dad went through taking care of her 24/7," Jen Weaver, Team Captain for Dream Weavers, said. "It gives me hope that there is a day where there wont be Alzheimer's and other families wont have to go through this."

There will be another Walk to End Alzheimer's in Harrisonburg on November 2 starting at 9 a.m.

