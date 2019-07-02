Hundreds in Rockingham County without power after storm

A storm Tuesday night left hundreds of people in Rockingham County without power.

According to the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, at one point, more than 700 people were left in the dark.

Their outage map shows about 250 people are without power southwest of McGaheysville as of 9:15 p.m. and nearly 150 customers without power near Bergton, where there are reported lines down and broken poles.

Dominion Energy is also reporting some outages in Rockingham County. Their outage map shows more than 100 people are without power in McGaheysville as of 9:15 p.m.

