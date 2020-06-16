Hundreds of "Black Lives Matter" signs distributed to Harrisonburg homes

The Northeast Neighborhood Association is selling "Black Lives Matter" signs that are taking over some streets in the city of Harrisonburg.

The signs are being sold for $8.50 and help to benefit efforts led by the neighborhood association.

Melissa Fisher, who helped organize the fundraiser, said it was an opportunity for neighborhoods to come together to support the black community.

"We can't sit back and know what our black brothers and sisters are experiencing every day and not find a way to come forward and show that we want to support, we want to show solidarity," Fisher said.

She said they've received over 400 orders since they began selling the signs on June 3.

"We are committed on our streets to just continue ordering more and as long as there are requests coming in for the signs, we'll keep ordering," Fisher said.

