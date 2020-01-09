Hundreds of bills to be introduced during W.Va. legislative session

UPDATE 1/8/20 @ 7 p.m.

Legislators expect to introduce hundreds of bills over the next 60 days of the West Virginia legislative session.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael plans to focus on adding jobs and continuing to grow the economy. He also wants to work on solving the opioid crisis and foster care system.

Senators said they will reintroduce more than 150 bills from last session and at least 140 new bills this session.

Sen. Stephen Baldwin is sponsoring the legislation that would require all lawmakers in the House of Delegates and Senate to take drug tests. He said it's only right for members of the Legislature to have to take a drug test just like all other state employees.

"We have a serious drug problem in the state of West Virginia, and the Legislature has chosen to use drug testing on citizens in various regards," Baldwin said. "I thought we should provide the same principal to the Legislature because they are receiving tax payer dollars as well because it is a serious public health issue and it affects people of all walks of life."

Baldwin's bill, Senate Bill 87, was introduced and passed last year but did not make it out of committee in the House. Baldwin said he wants to focus on passing bills that will help bring more jobs to West Virginia, and he believes this bill can do just that.

Sen. Bill Hamilton has introduced Senate Bill 33. It looks at ways to reduce staffing problems law-enforcement agencies have been dealing with across the state by changing the age requirements around becoming a deputy sheriff.

"You have someone who is already trained," Hamilton said about older officers looking to become deputies. "They don't have to go out through the police department's academy. They can go to work immediately and there are several sheriffs in the 11th District who said we could hire these people, but out hands are tied because the age limit is 45."

Hamilton said this bill passed the Senate last year with a new age limit of 50, but died in the House because a committee changed the age limit to 65.

He hopes it will become a law this year and help lower unemployment across the state and recruit employees for law-enforcement positions that departments often struggled to fill.

A bill that passed the Senate unanimously last year but was never brought up in the House for a vote would require all schools across the state to provide free feminine hygiene products to students starting in the sixth grade.

Reintroduced this year by Sen. Robert Beach, Senate Bill 22 looks to help reduce that stigma, allowing young women to excel in the classroom.

"We do have those impoverished areas across West Virginia where, number one, we don't have access to those supplies," Beach said. "We have counties like Clay County that doesn't even have a grocery store, so that's a problem."

"We are hoping this would address a lot of those issues and keep out students in school because a lot of these young ladies can't come to school at particular times of the year," Beach said.

Beach said schools didn't want to have to cover the cost of these products in the past, but that they should easily be able to afford them.

"We don't believe it is a true or very large expense for the county to endure," Beach said. "We would like to put them in the position where they would have to use a locker or some discrete location within the school building, primarily middle school, and hopefully the high school locations, as well."

West Virginia's 2020 legislative session has officially begun. The Senate and House of Delegates gaveled in Wednesday, starting the first day of the session with the chambers formally introducing bills and fulfilling ceremonial duties.

Banning discrimination against LGBTQ West Virginians. Changing the bail system to send fewer people to jail. Cutting taxes for businesses. West Virginia lawmakers in the GOP-controlled statehouse are expected to take up those proposals and more as they start the 2020 legislative session Wednesday in Charleston.

Senate and House of Delegates members have been at the Capitol this week for committee meetings, outlining and refining potential legislation ahead of the session.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice is also scheduled to detail his policy proposals in his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night.

Immediately following the State of the State, Senator William Ihlenfeld and Delegate Isaac Sponaugle will deliver a brief response to the Governor’s address.

