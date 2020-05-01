Hundreds of complaints of price gouging in Virginia since pandemic began

We've seen people around the Shenandoah Valley help in times of need during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some are taking advantage of the emergency by price gouging essential products.

Attorney General Mark Herring said they've gotten reports of price gouging here in the valley and over 450 reports total across the commonwealth.

He said price gouging won't be tolerated and fines can total up to $2,500 per violation during a state of emergency like the one Virginia is under.

"There's some people out there who are using this crisis for their own benefit to profiteer and that's wrong, and it's also illegal," Herring said. "We will be as aggressive as we possibly can using all the tools we have to put a stop to it."

It is important to remember that there is a difference between price gouging and inflation. If a store or business can prove that their increase is due to higher prices from the supplier, through an invoice, they will not be charged for price gouging. And prices have increased from suppliers for a number of staple products across much of the U.S., like eggs.

Herring said if you see price gouging in your community, you can report it to the Attorney General's Office.

You can fill out a Price Gouging Complaint Form here. You can also contact them by phone at (800) 552-9963, or by email at consumer@oag.state.va.us.

In West Virginia, the West Virginia attorney general's office has a website set up where you can upload copies of receipts and other important information. Click here.

You are able to make complaints for West Virginia through their consumer protection hotline at 1-800-368-8808.

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, or need more information about COVID-19, click here.

To report fraud directly to the FBI, click here.