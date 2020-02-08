Hundreds of dogs dash for Westminster agility title

Over 300 dogs from dachshunds to Doberman pinschers are scrambling for the Westminster Kennel Club’s agility trophy.

But will any breed – or even a mixed-breed – get past the border collie? The swift sheepherding dogs are widely seen as the breed to beat in Saturday’s competition.

They have all but swept the seven-year-old Westminster contest, except for an Australian shepherd's win in 2016. But some agility handlers relish that their dogs are a little different — like Niner, a champion agility pug.

The dogs navigate a timed obstacle course, with handlers guiding them via verbal cues and body language. The Westminster champion will be crowned after a 50-dog final round Saturday night.