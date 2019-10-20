Hundreds show up to Westover Park in Harrisonburg to beat breast cancer

Hundreds of runners showed up Saturday morning to Westover Park in Harrisonburg for the 17th annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K.

Race organizers say this was one of their largest pink events to date.

The purpose was to raise money for screening, treatment and awareness of breast cancer.

"We will probably pay for a whole lot of ladies in our community who want to get a mammogram and cannot afford it. We will be able to provide that," Janet Wendelken with the RMH Foundation said.

Last year, 280 local women were able to get tested for breast cancer from the money raised by this event.

