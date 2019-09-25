Hungary, West Virginia sign economic agreement

The European country of Hungary and the state of West Virginia have agreed to do business.

Hungarian officials came to Charleston on Tuesday to sign an economic cooperation agreement with the state.

The document doesn't guarantee any specific deals but is a signal that Hungary and West Virginia want to work together to enhance economic relations.

“Hungary and our nation, today, are becoming more and more and more united together,” Gov. Justice said. “And that’s really important, from a global standpoint, that we have a mutual respect and mutual love for one another.”

West Virginia is the third state to sign such an agreement with Hungary.

“This wonderful state – West Virginia – we have looked at the latest developments and we have discovered and explored some similarities with the dynamics in the Hungarian economy,” Minister Szijjártó said. “We do believe that, through the cooperation with West Virginia, with the petrochemical industry here and the IT industry here, we will be successful within the competition within the European Union.”

Republican Gov. Jim Justice says he thinks some exciting things could come out of the partnership.

The governor's office says West Virginian exports to Hungary last year reached $6.4 million and included machinery, chemicals and plastics.