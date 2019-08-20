Hurricane Camille: The making of a disaster

As a southwest Virginia native, the Hurricane Camille story has always fascinated WDBJ's Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts. It's a story of heartbreak, and, most of all, resilience.

Watts was invited to speak at the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of Hurricane Camille at Parry McCluer High School in Rockbridge County.

While the loss of life was less than that in nearby Nelson County, the rising river took the lives of nearly two dozen in Rockbridge County that night of Aug. 19, 1969.

The video above is a more detailed presentation that Watts gave at the service, which not only highlights how the night unfolded, but also the lack of technology and urgency leading to the storm's tragic loss of life.

