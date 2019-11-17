I-64 Shut Down Near Afton Mountain for Crash

Interstate 64 is shutdown in both directions near the top of Afton Mountain due to a crash at mile marker 100.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Initial reports indicated a mass casualty event, but at this point we are still waiting to learn from authorities just how bad it is.

Dozens of crews are on the scene. They are coping with messy conditions; it is wet and icy near the top of the mountain.

VDOT has both the east and westbound lanes closed. Drivers should use Route 250 as a detour, but due to a height restriction on Rt. 250, any commercial vehicles should not take that route.

At this point, it's unclear when the highway might reopen to traffic.

This is a breaking story, we have a reporter heading to the scene working to get more information.

Stay with WHSV for the latest updates.

