I-81 Advisory Committee hosts second meeting in Natural Bridge

The future of the Interstate 81 corridor is coming into focus. The I-81 Advisory Committee held their second meeting in Natural Bridge on Tuesday.

The first meeting was held in Lexington in August and focused especiallu on funding for I-81 improvements, with no substantive action taken.

Right now, VDOT is proposing 64 different projects with a price tag of $2 billion. Some projects for the Staunton-Augusta area are proposed to begin construction in 2023.

They include widening four miles of I-81 between Staunton and Verona, and the addition of truck climbing lanes in Weyers Cave.

"This is a very fluid process that we're working through and we're very early on in the process. Things are gonna change. It's a difficult job but I've personally waited 23 years for my career to get a shot at doing this. It's been a long time coming,” said VDOT Chief Engineer Bart Thrasher.

The committee is tasked with providing advice and making recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. It’s expected to meet again in March.

State lawmakers approved raising gas taxes along the highway's corridor and truck registration fees to help pay for upgrades.

The tax is about 2.1 percent of the average price of a gallon of fuel.

Anyone who lives in cities and towns along the Interstate 81 corridor will pay the tax. It also includes some areas that are not right along the interstate. Everyone living in planning districts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 will pay the tax. Those areas include Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Bath, Rockbridge, Alleghany, Boutetourt, Craig, Roanoke, Giles, Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, Bland, Wythe, Carroll, Smyth, Grayson and Washington counties.

It also covers the cities of Winchester, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington, Buena Vista, Covington, Salem, Roanoke, Radford, Galax and Bristol.

In addition, the measure established dedicated funding of $151 million for 81, but also $40 million for I-95, $28 million for I-64, and and $20 million for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

The money raised through the taxes will go into a dedicated fund called the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Fund, which will then be used to pay for repairs VDOT determined were necessary after a year of public meetings. You can find a list of those repairs in the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Plan here.