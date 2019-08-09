I-81 advisory group to begin work on improvement plans

A committee tasked with making recommendations about how to improve Interstate 81 is holding its first meeting, and members of the public are welcome to attend.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 81 Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon in Lexington.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, located at 401 E Nelson Street, Lexington, VA 24450.

The committee will advise the Commonwealth Transportation Board on ways to fix the highway, an important artery through the Shenandoah Valley plagued with crashes.

State lawmakers recently approved raising gas taxes along the highway's corridor and truck registration fees to help pay for upgrades.

The tax is about 2.1 percent of the average price of a gallon of fuel.

Anyone who lives in cities and towns along the Interstate 81 corridor will pay the tax. It also includes some areas that are not right along the interstate. Everyone living in planning districts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 will pay the tax. Those areas include Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Bath, Rockbridge, Alleghany, Boutetourt, Craig, Roanoke, Giles, Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, Bland, Wythe, Carroll, Smyth, Grayson and Washington counties.

It also covers the cities of Winchester, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington, Buena Vista, Covington, Salem, Roanoke, Radford, Galax and Bristol.

In addition, the measure established dedicated funding of $151 million for 81, but also $40 million for I-95, $28 million for I-64, and and $20 million for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

The money raised through the taxes will go into a dedicated fund called the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Fund, which will then be used to pay for repairs VDOT determined were necessary after a year of public meetings. You can find a list of those repairs in the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Plan here.

I-81 is vital to the state's economy, stretching 325 miles along the western part of the state and heavily used by tractor-trailers. There are more than 2,000 crashes on the road each year, with more than a quarter involving heavy trucks.

