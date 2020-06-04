I-81 realignment work to briefly close I-81N Exit 245 ramp

Work related to the Interstate 81 Exit 245 reconfiguration project will close the north-bound exit ramp onto Port Republic Road for two days next week.

The northbound exit ramp will close Monday morning, June 8, and is expected to reopen Tuesday evening, June 9. Crews will place detour signage along I-81 and drivers are encouraged to use Exit 247 at East Market Street while the Port Republic Road ramp is closed.

Drivers should use caution in this area while work takes place.

The I-81 North realignment will relocate the northbound off ramp to align it with Forest Hill Road. The project seeks to improve the safety of drivers on Port Republic Road and of those trying to access Forest Hill Road after exiting the interstate. It is expected to be completed by August 2020.

The project will also relocate the James Madison University R-10 and R-11 parking lot entrance to Hunters Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded Harrisonburg a Smart Scale grant for the realignment.